Rue Jacob, Paris

Though I’ve not been for a while, I love the Left Bank area of Paris, (or Rive Gauche), so named because for the artists, writers and philosophers that lived and worked in the area in early centuries. Now it’s just a very pleasant place to mooch around, with a lots of small galleries, boutiques and cafes. I spotted this lady on the Rue Jacob, on Google Maps, rushing to somewhere, probably to buy a pair of shoes, or a baguette, or a saucisson, it being Paris and all…!

