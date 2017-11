Nam Miru, Moravske Budejovice, Czech Republic

I’ve never been to the Czech Republic which is probably a good job as their names are are unpronounceable to me. Just looking at the place, especially architecturally, this could very well be Frankonia, the Bavarian area of Germany which is adjacent to this part of the Czech Republic. The same, well built solid looking buildings, stone framed windows, arched doorways and pastel and ochre color palette.

