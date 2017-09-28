Google Street View- High Street, Staithes
Forget your Castle Coombe or your Mousehole, the most beautiful village in England is Staithes, on the Jurassic coast of North Yorkshire. This chap seems to be having problems with his dog… Advertisements
Urban sketching – Vestergade, Aarhus
Sketching the building opposite, while drinking in my favorite Coffee House in Aarhus yesterday, Streetcafe, on Vestergade. Often the best moments are made up of the simplest of pleasures, nice music courtesy of The National, a good coffee and a
Travelling without moving – Justin’s, Church Street, Whitby.
Walking around on google street view -Justin’s fudge shop, Whitby, probably the best fudge in the world, as voted for by me!! They also do very nice locally made ice-cream.
Travelling without moving – Church Street, Whitby, North Yorkshire
One of many beautiful old buildings in my old home town of Whitby.
Google Street View – Brooklyn Bridge, NY
A sketch of a photo, taken by google, of an Asian girl, taking photos, of people on Brooklyn Bridge New York.
Google Street View- (or) Travelling without Moving – Genoa
Another one from Genoa, just off the Piazza Corvetta…Where to next I wonder???
Travelling without moving Genoa, Italy
More from Genoa… otherwise known as the “Proud One.” It was a group of Genoese emigrant boys to Buenos Aries in the late 19th Century that then formed a football club in an area called La Boca. Know known as
Travelling without moving – Genoa, Italy
Funny what you can find when browsing google street view. This is on the Via Della Maddalena in Genoa, Italy.
Travelling without moving – Indonesia
Love the colours and the vibrancy of this whole region, you can almost feel the heat and humidity just looking at it. Makasar City, South Sulawesi, Indonesia 🇮🇩
Travelling without moving – Cape Town
Is that you on google street view?
Travelling without moving – Buenos Aires
Waiting for a bus? 816 Ave Bartolome Mitre, Buenos Aires.
People on the Telly
More people from’t telly…
Travelling without moving – Buenos Aires
Or is that you Google Street view? When I can’t travel there directly, the next best thing is people watching by exploring google street view.. 🙂 🙂
Self portrait with sun glasses
…fooling around in the Gucci store in Firenze I thought these pearly frames quite fetching. 🙂 🙂
Undercover – Spring Summer 2018
illustration of Junya Watanabe menswear collection, Spring Summer 2018. Featured on Trendillustrated.com
Junta Watanabe illustration
illustration of Junya Watanabe menswear collection, Spring Summer 2018. Featured on Trend illustrated.com
Spring Summer 2018 – Illustrated Highlights – Valentino — Trend Illustrated
Working with a new illustration style for the Trend illustrated. This one of the latest Valentino Spring Summer 2018 Menswear collections…hope you like? 🙂 Spring Summer 2018 – Illustrated Highlights – Valentino Fun mix of Folksy crafted details, Soft colours,
The Creme de La Crop – Evita Nuh
Some recent illustration work for Indonesian blogger Evita Nuh. Evita, runs her own very influential fashion blog, a super fresh and highly rated (Teen) fashion blog called, ‘The Creme de la Crop’. Evita, as well as running her blog and
Retro Poster Illustration
Some Posters I have been working on for the area where I live. I love the retro feel of these, which somehow increases their appeal and makes them more evocative than just a plain picture or photograph would be.
Graphic novel type illustration
I’m inspired by a lot of graphic novel type illustration at the moment. There’s some really great stuff out there and it’s really evolving as an Art form. I guess the thing with traditional hand-drawn illustration and art is, it
Neanderthal Picasso
An illustration I created for a piece entitled ‘Your more creative than you realise’ for Trendillustrated.com, which I really like. The article is based on the news of the recent discovery of cave paintings in Indonesia, which are the oldest
All new Website – Trend Illustrated.com
Dear Followers, in case you’ve been wondering why the posts have been a bit thin on the ground recently, its because I have been beavering away building my new website, Trend illustrated.com. No WordPress dot endings on this as it’s
