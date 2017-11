FDNY – Ladder 8 – 14 N Moore Street, NYC

Trying a larger version of the same location, FDNY – Ladder 8 – 14 N Moore Street, New York City. This is the fire station that was featured in The 1980’s film Ghostbusters. I often find it difficult to maintain the same kind of freshness and spontaneity in larger pictures, as in the smaller ones. Maybe I just need more practice! But still pretty happy with it.

