A Cornish town in the USA

In the 1830’s many of the mines in Cornwall, England closed, following this many of the local Cornish miners emigrated to the USA, some finding themselves in the area of Wisconsin.

They began mining lead in the area of what is now Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

The houses they built were built in the same style as the houses in Cornwall, and still stand today in Mineral Point and Pendarvis.

