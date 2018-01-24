Google Street View – Belsize Park St. London

By

Some great characters in and around Belsize Park Station, A fairly nice part of London. Funny how you can tell that just from the people outside the station. Also how people look different from area to area and country to country. It’s all in the detail; size, build, race, hair cuts, cut and choice of their outfits, clean-cut or relaxed, conservative or sporty, upmarket or high-Street and how that changes based on things like location, climate and culture. Endlessly fascinating… to me at least 😄😄

About Mark Hodgson

Designer and creative professional based in Jutland, Denmark

One comment

  Heide
    Reply

    Fascinating, indeed! Isn’t it crazy how much information you can pick up through the simplest of gestures and body language? I am really loving this series, Mark — the idea behind it is as clever as your sketches.

