Google Street View – Belsize Park St. London

Some great characters in and around Belsize Park Station, A fairly nice part of London. Funny how you can tell that just from the people outside the station. Also how people look different from area to area and country to country. It’s all in the detail; size, build, race, hair cuts, cut and choice of their outfits, clean-cut or relaxed, conservative or sporty, upmarket or high-Street and how that changes based on things like location, climate and culture. Endlessly fascinating… to me at least 😄😄

