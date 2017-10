Varick Street, Tribeca, New York

Characters on the streets of New York, in and around Tribeca, which is in downtown Manhattan.

I like to wonder what is going through the minds of all these people, the moment they were photographed on Google Street View? Maybe they were annoyed by their uncomfortable shoes, or hot feet, or perhaps wondering why pancakes are always flat? Or just what’s for their dinner tonight? Who knows…?!

