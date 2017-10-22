Google Street View – NYFD Engine Company 44

– New York Fire Dept. – Engine Company 44

For me the most iconic of architectural landmarks in New York are the New York Fire Departments buildings. This is the building of Engine Company 44 which sits at 221 E 25th Street.

NYFD history

A little history: The NYFD was established as early as in 1737 with a history going back as far as 1648, when New York was then known as New Amsterdam.

In total there are 255 fire stations in New York, serving over 8 million people.

There are six different types of fire companies in the NYFD which operate different types of apparatus: 198 Engine Companies, 143 Ladder (or Truck) Companies, 5 Rescue Companies, 7 Squad Companies, 3 Marine (or Fireboat) Companies, and the Hazardous Materials (Haz-Mat) Company.

