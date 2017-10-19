Google Street View – Manhattan, New York

Narrowest buildings in New York City – 134 E 62nd Street
I love the architecture in New York, especially the Dutch influenced, narrow, old brick townhouses. This one on 134 E 62nd Street was built in 1910 and is 12.6 feet (or 3.84metres) narrow and contains a button store, Tender Buttons.
