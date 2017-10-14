Google Street View – Port Isaac, Cornwall, England.

Nicki B’s Pasty Shop

Typical slate fronted House on the harbourside of Port Isaac in Cornwall, England. A busy fishing port since at least the 14th Century, I can only imagine that this Tea shop now selling Cornish pasties was a warehouse for storing coal, slate and timber, the trade export that built the village.

The Cornish Pasty

The Cornish Pasty, is a vegetable an meat filled pastry and a speciality of the region. Similar to the pork pie in the north of England, the thick pastry case around the filling of the pasty was used to protect the vegetable filling when taken to work by local Cornish miners. Since 2011 it has had a protected Geographical Indication status in Europe, the same as Champagne in France and Parmigiano cheese in Italy.

