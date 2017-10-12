Google Street View – Newquay, Cornwall

I love the chaotic jumble of signs, colors and typography. Advertising fishing trips on the sea front in Newquay, Cornwall.
Newquay, a traditionally a fishing town, on the Atlantic coast of South West England, is now just as famous for its beaches, laid back atmosphere and surfing community.
Your image capturing is brave! A lot going on in the street. Very talented. 🙂
Tx Chocoholic..yes it’s always difficult trying to figure out what to keep and what to leave out.. 🙂
Ha, I bet! I wouldn’t know where to start! 😛