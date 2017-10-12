Google Street View – Newquay, Cornwall

By / / Landscape, Travel, Umanbn's, Urban sketching / 3 comments

I love the chaotic jumble of signs, colors and typography. Advertising fishing trips on the sea front in Newquay, Cornwall.

Newquay, a traditionally a fishing town, on the Atlantic coast of South West England, is now just as famous for its beaches, laid back atmosphere and surfing community.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About Mark Hodgson

Designer and creative professional

3 comments

  1. XtremeChocoholic🍫
    Reply

    Your image capturing is brave! A lot going on in the street. Very talented. 🙂

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: