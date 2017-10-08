Google Street View – Staithes, North Yorkshire

By / / Landscape, Travel, urban sketching / Leave a comment

The Red house, Staithes.

The houses in this traditional fisherman’s village in North Yorkshire have names instead of house numbers, much to the annoyance of postmen. This beautiful old building is called the Red House, for obvious reasons.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About Mark Hodgson

Designer and creative professional

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: